Burrabazaar building collapse in Kolkata leaving one dead, three critically injured

Kolkata/West Bengal, September 5: After an old building collapsed at Burrabazaar in Kolkata on Tuesday, at least one person lost died and several others were seriously injured. According to media reports from the Asian News Service, at least three persons are critically injured in the incident. Those who are injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment.

Burrabazar building collapse: 1 dead, 3 critically injured as building collapse in Kolkata’s Burrabazar, rescue operations underway pic.twitter.com/zYbBLvtL4J — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 5, 2017

At the same time, the local administration has begun the rescue work.More people are believed to be trapped inside the debris. A picture of the incident was shared by a Twitter user on the Twitter website. The Kolkata incident came into light after at least 33 people were killed and another 14 injured when a 117-year-old five-storey residential building collapsed in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai on September 1.