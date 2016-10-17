Bus collision in Pakistan kills 25 in Rahim Yar Khan district

RAHIM YAR KHAN,Oct17: At least 25 people were killed and over 66 injured when two buses collided with each other on Khanpur Road in Rahim Yar Khan district near Sahja on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources, one of the buses involved in the accident was travelling from Karachi to Bahawalpur while the other was on its way from Faisalabad to Sadiqabad.

They further said that the injured of the horrific accident were being shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“The bodies of the dead and injured could only be recovered after cutting through the vehicles,” police officials said. Rescue efforts are still underway.

In another incident, at least six people, including a municipal committee chairman, died when a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck in the Dasht area of Mastung district Sunday night.

The car was en route to Kalat from Quetta when it bumped into a truck coming from the opposite direction, a local official told The Express Tribune.