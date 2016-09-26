Bus conductor jumps into river following argument over change money in Mangalore

September 26, 2016 | By :

Mangaluru,Sept26: In a shocking incident, a KSRTC bus conductor who had an argument with a woman passenger regarding the money tendered for the ticket, jumped out of the moving bus into the Kumaradhara River on Sunday.

 The missing conductor is Devadas Shetty, 24 from Gurupur near here. The bus was on its way to Subrahmanya from Mangaluru. A woman passenger who boarded the bus in Mangaluru to Alangaru near Subrahmanya, started the argument near Ramakunja, close to her destination that the conductor had to give her more change as she had given him Rs 500. But the conductor argued that it was only Rs 100. The woman got down at Ramakunja and called her brothers, who asked the driver to take the bus to Kadaba police station. Police said when they checked the ticket details and the money in the bag, it was found that Rs 500 was in excess and later allegedly the conductor apologised.
Later when the bus neared the Kumaradhara Bridge, Shetty opened the rear door of the moving bus and jumped into the river. Police said a chit found in the bag of the driver, left on the bus, stated that he had lost his self-respect and did not want to live.
The Bus driver lodged the compliant at Subrahmanya police station. Police said the body of the victim has not been recovered as yet.
