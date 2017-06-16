Bus overturned after hitting a road divider while overtaking another bus on the busy Howrah Bridge
Kolkata,June16:A bus overturned after hitting a road divider while overtaking another bus on the busy Howrah Bridge on Friday killing two persons and injuring seven.
The accident took place around 10:58 am when the Sealdah-bound minibus dashed against the road divider and lost control while overtaking another bus when it was descending from the bridge, a senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police said.
Two children were among the injured and were rushed to a hospital. The police were yet to establish the identities of the victims.
The accident led to a huge traffic jam on the bridge.
The driver fled the scene after the incident.