Bus strike: TN Transport unions accepts 2.44 % wage hike

Chennai, Jan 10 : The striking Transport unions in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday agreed to accept the 2.44 percent wage hike.

The union also urged the Madras High Court to direct the state government to hold talks with them.

Few hours ago, the court urged striking Transport unions to resume to work immediately.

The court had also reiterated that the public should not be inconvenienced with festive season around the corner, and said that the government should immediately implement the wage hike of 2.44 percent.

From last seven day, hundreds of commuters are struggling to reach places in Tamil Nadu as the indefinite strike called by transport unions, demanding a pay hike among other things.

Though the transport department has roped in temporary drivers to resume services in the state, the fleet of buses was still not running at its maximum capacity.

Transport workers have been demanding for a pay revision to Rs 30,000; however, the authorities have only agreed to pay them Rs 24,400 per month. (ANI)