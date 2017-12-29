‘Bus to Pakistan’ full? Now, Assam’s BJP Minister threatens to send Tripura CM Manik Sarkar to Bangladesh

Kathalia (Tripura), Dec 29: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has threatened to send Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to Bangladesh after the state assembly elections if he failed to stop political attacks on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

He was speaking at Kathalia under chief minister Manik Sarkar’s Dhanpur constituency on Thursday where he also announced that the CPI-M led Left Front government shall be in power for another 45 days only.

The senior BJP leader launched a scathing attack on Sarkar on Thursday accusing him of being vindictive towards opposition party supporters and allowing criminals to murder several BJP party workers in the state.

“But what is the result if you kill one; ten other shall stand by our side and singing the praise of Bharat Mata we shall pull you down from your seat and send you to Bangladesh and this is our pledge,” Sarma said while addressing a public rally at Kathalaia, which falls under Sarkar’s Dhanpur constituency, on Thursday.

He further alleged that law and order have collapsed in the state during the 25 years of Left Front government in the state and added that BJP would be voted to power in the state elections early next year.

On the alliance with the anti-Left tribal parties, he said the talks were on but shall take a little more time as major political decisions take two or three rounds of meetings.

Sarma further added, “If CPI-M feels that by killing BJP workers they can dampen our spirit it is wrong……………..We are not afraid of them. We will fight tooth and nail against the violent politics of the CPI-M.” Once BJP comes to power it will take into account every crime committed by the CPI-M cadre led by Manik Sarkar and take action against the culprits.

“We are discussing the matter but it will take some time as we are discussing the issues and major political situation and you need two or three rounds of meetings,” he said.

He also alleged the crime against women is very high in Tripura compared to other states and here the opposition supporters are always the target.

Along with Sarma other speakers at the rally were Tripura BJP president, Biplab Deb, and in-charge Suni Deodhar.

