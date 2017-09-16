Bus-truck collision at Madhya Pradesh, injures 33

Mandasur/Madhya Pradesh, September 16: Around 33 people injured including seven women when their bus collided with a truck near Garoth town in the Mandasur district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reliable sources, Chandrapal Singh tomar who is the Garoth police station station assistant sub-inspector said that the incident took place today morning when the Mandsaur-bound bus from Bhanpura, banged into the truck coming from opposite direction. Around 33 people who got injured included seven women, three minors and 23 men and all of them were referred to a hospital for treatment. He added that the truck driver escaped after the mishap. Police have impounded the goods carrier and is further investigating into the incident.

