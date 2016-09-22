Bus with 47 passengers stuck in flood water in Andhra

September 22, 2016 | By :
Representational Image

Vijayawada, Sep 22 : A bus with 47 passengers was caught in flood waters in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Thursday, authorities said.

The state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corp bus was trapped in Vutukuru village.

Some passengers climbed on top of the bus as the water level rose, desperately looking for help. The administration could not launch rescue operations due to massive flooding.

District Collector Kantilal Dande was making efforts to arrange a helicopter for rescue operation, official sources said.

Several areas were inundated in Guntur and other districts in Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains lashing the region since Wednesday.

Tags: ,
Related News
New design of Legislative Assembly and HC in Andhra Pradesh to have a touch of film director S S Rajamouli
UP CM Adityanath distributes relief material to flood-affected families in Ballia and Azamgarh
Bihar Flood: 9 Million people and 14 Districts affected, Death Toll Rises to 84
Rahul Gandhi
Congress VP Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-affected areas in Rajasthan and Gujarat
Heavy rains, flood in Eastern Nepal, disrupts normal life
Heavy rain and river overflow causes flood in Mumbai, Manipur
Top