Buses carrying Apple and Google employees attacked

California, January 18: Buses carrying Apple and Google employees were attacked during the week in San Fransico. Stones were pelted at fives buses that were used to transport Apple and Google employees to their respective headquarters. The windows of the buses were smashed in the incident and although, no casualty was reported. According to reports, pellet guns were used to execute the attack.

The first attack was reported on the evening of Friday 12 January, when Google’ bus, shuttling employees between the company campus and San Francisco was attacked outside San Francisco.

This attack was followed by three more attacks on Apple’s on Tuesday evening, according to an email Apple sent to their staff.

According to reports, the culprits behind the attack and the motive have not yet been found. Google and Apple have re-routed their coaches in wake of the attack.