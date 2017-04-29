Buses torched and roads blocked during Brazil’s general strike



Rio de Janeiro, april29:The strike was to protest major changes to labor law and the pension system being considered by Congress.

It was also a raw display of anger by many Brazilians fed up with corruption and worried about the future amid a deep recession and rising unemployment.

n Rio de Janeiro, after hours of clashes with police in front of the legislative building, several buses were torched.

In Sao Paulo, thousands marched toward the home of President Michel Temer, throwing rocks at police.

Some protesters also set up barricades and started fires in the streets, including on roads heading to the main airports in Sao Paulo.

The anger over the proposed changes to benefits shows that Temer’s government has failed to convince the people that the moves are necessary.

Injured people carried to an ambulance by the Red Cross after she was injured during clashes that broke out during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

