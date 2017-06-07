UP businessman,son and wife shot dead last night by unidentified men in Sitapur

SITAPUR, UTTAR PRADESH,June7: A businessman, his wife and 25-year-old son were shot dead last night outside their house by unidentified men in upscale Civil Lines area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, about 90 km from the state capital Lucknow.

60-year-old Sunil Jaiswal and his son Ritik had reached their house in Civil Lines at around 9:30 pm and it was when the son was parking his motorcycle that the four unidentified men shot the two at point blank range. Hearing gunshots, his wife rushed outside and she too was shot by the attackers. While Mr Jaiswal and his wife died on the spot, their son was rushed to a hospital in critical state where he died of his injuries.

A neighbour of Mr Jaiswal, who tried to intervene, was also shot at by the attackers but he survived the attack and informed the police.

#WATCH: Trader shot dead in Sitapur, along with his son and wife, last night; assailants fled with cash. (CCTV) pic.twitter.com/Q4pr0DfOyO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2017

No arrests have been made so far and police suspect it to be a case of robbery. “The people seemed to be resisting a robbery attempt,” Additional Director General of Police, Abhay Kumar Prasad said. A similar robbery attempt was made on another trader a few days ago, he said.

The traders’ association in the town have called for a shut after the incident.

A week back, a 36-year-old businessman was shot dead on the road in Allahabad. Last month too, a man was shot dead and four women of his family were allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint on the highway near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, around 68 km from Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has admitted to an upswing in high profile incidents across the state and called them “unfortunate”, but also said that his government has inherited a state of ‘jungle raj’ from its predecessors and that it will take some time for improvements in law and order. The Chief Minister has maintained that law and order remains an important issue for his government.