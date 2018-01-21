Butler’s ton powers England to 302 in series decider

Sydney, Jan 21: England Wicketkeeper – batsman Jos Butler on Sunday hit his fifth ton, here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the third and series decider One Day International (ODI), taking his team to 302-6.

Butler (100*) along with Chris Woakes (53*) added 113 for the seventh wicket, setting up a testing target for the Australian team.

Wickets fell early for England with opener Jason Roy (19) and batsman Alex Hales (1) getting out cheaply, reducing the team total to 45-2.

Jonny Bairstow made 39, before he was clean bowled by Adam Zampa, with 90 runs for the loss of three wickets on the scoreboard.

Joe Root, playing his 100th ODI match was bowled out by Josh Hazlewood on 27.

Eoin Morgan (41) along with Butler steadied the pace of the innings, before Hazlewood sent the captain back to the pavillion.

Morgan also went past Paul Collingwood to become England’s second highest run-scorer in ODIs.

Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets.

Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to field first.

The English team, having won the first two matches announced an unchanged Playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, had made four changes.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Tim Paine returned to the team, replacing Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Travis Head, and Alex Carey.

Steve Smith also dropped himself a spot in the batting order with Cameron White taking over at number three from the seventh spot. (ANI)