By-polls for three LS, two assembly seats on Jan 29

New Delhi, Dec. 28 : The by-elections for the three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Rajasthan and West Bengal will be held on January 29, the Election Commission of India announced today.

The by-elections for three Lok Sabha seats are due: two (Alwar and Ajmer) in Rajasthan and one (Uluberia) in West Bengal.

The polling will be conducted to fill up Rajasthan’s Mandhalgarh and West Bengal’s Noapara Assembly seats.

The Election Commission said, “Gazette Notification for the by- election will be issued on January 3. The last date of filing the nomination will be January 10. Date for scrutiny of nominations will be January 11 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be January 15.”

It added that the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter-verified paper audit trail) will be used in the by-elections in all the polling stations.

The votes will be counted on February 1. The electoral roll of these constituencies will be finally published on January 2.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with an immediate effect in the district(s), in which the whole or any part of the Parliamentary/Assembly Constituency going for by-election is included, subject to partial modification as issued vide Commission’s instruction No. 437/6/INST2016-CCS, dated 29thJune, 2017 (available on the Election Commission’s website). (ANI)