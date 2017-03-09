Bypolls to be conducted in Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar constituency

We were briefed on what to tell on Jayalalithaa's health, says Tamil Nadu Minister OS Manian.

Chennai, March 9: By-polls for Jayalalithaa’s  RK Nagar constituency would be conducted on April 12. The counting of the casted votes would be done on 17th April, 2017. Reportedly, the nomination process would begin on March 16, 2017.

RK Nagar constituency seat lies vacant after the death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

As a continuation of the chaos occurred in the Tamil Nadu assembly, the two rival group of the AIADMK would be competing in the by-polls, adding more significance to the election.

While Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar had already declared that she could be contesting in the by-polls of Jayalalithaa’s constituency, RK Nagar.

