Cabinet reshuffle by Narendra Modi on Tuesday

New Delhi, July 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to reshuffle his council of ministers on Tuesday, a government official announced on Monday.

“Cabinet expansion tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 a.m.,” Principal spokesperson and Director General of Press Information Bureau, Frank Noronha said in a tweet.

There were speculation of a cabinet reshuffle since the Prime Minister met his council of ministers here on June 30 and reviewed important projects and works of various ministries.

Modi had earlier met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to discuss the issue.

It will be a first major ministerial reshuffle after Modi took over as the Prime Minister in May 2014.

In the possible reshuffle and expansion of his council of ministers, the Prime Minister is likely to keep regional balances especially in view of coming elections in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

The reshuffle of the union council of ministers could actually also coincide with an organisational shape up in the BJP.

(IANS)