Calcutta HC Judge Karnan refuses to undergo medical examination

Kolkata, May 4: Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan declined to undergo a medical examination by a four-member medical team from a government hospital here on Thursday, saying he was “quite normal and has a stable mind”.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had ordered Justice Karnan to undergo a medical examination after he failed to give satisfactory replies with regard to the discharge of his duties.

Justice Karnan said, “I declined to avail medical treatment since I am quite normal and have a stable mind. Further my strong view about the Supreme Court order (is that) it amounts to insult and harassment towards the judge (myself).”

He informed the doctors that for holding such a medical examination, a guardian’s consent is required.

“As my family members are not here, there is no such consent. So, any medical test cannot be held”, he said.

On May 1, Justice Karnan had asserted that he will issue a Suo moto suspension order against West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) if a medical check-up is conducted on him coercively.

“If the West Bengal DGP comes to check my mental health forcefully, then I will issue a Suo moto suspension order against him,” Justice Karnan had told media then, adding that the state police chief should also consider taking seven Supreme Court judges for a medical test too.

The apex court has constituted a medical board to examine the mental condition of Justice Karnan on May 5 and also directed the West Bengal police chief to assist the medical board in getting Justice Karnan examined.

The medical reports were supposed to be submitted on or before May 8.

The next hearing with regard to Justice Karnan is scheduled for May 9.

The Supreme Court has instructed that all orders of Justice Karnan are not to be taken cognizance of until further directions from it.

The apex court had invoked its powers to initiate contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan, for writing letters casting aspersions on several judges.

Justice Karnan has been accused of circulating disparaging letters against sitting high court judges of the Madras High Court and Supreme Court judges to the Prime Minister’s Office. (ANI)