Calcutta HC slams Mamata Banerjee over Durga Puja immersion row, asks govt to not create communal distinction

Kolkata/West Bengal, September 20: The Calcutta High Court knocked the Mamata Banerjee government regarding the Durga idol immersion issue and asked that why she was creating communal distinction between the two communities. According to reliable sources, the Calcutta High Court questioned that “When you (the West Bengal government) are firm there is communal harmony in the state, why are you creating communal distinction between the two. Why can’t two communities celebrate together?”

On September 16, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP not try to disturb peace in the state. She had stated that her government did not put any curb on the celebration of Vijaya Dashami rituals. Mamata Banerjee said that “There is misinformation campaign by certain outfits that we are stopping Vijaya Dashami celebrations at puja pandals and households. What we had said is on the day of ekadashi on October 1 that there will be no immersions. Muharram an occasion of mourning by the Muslim community also falls on the same date. Immersion will resume as usual from October 2-4. Women would put sindoor on each other and Vijaya Dashami rituals would be observed as usual. Those having no inkling about Durga Puja and Kali Puja celebrations in Bengal are spreading all sorts of rumours.”

Mamata Banerjee further said that her government was determined to maintain peace and harmony during the coming Durga Puja festival. According to media sources, the All India Trinamool Congress chief warned that “If someone tries to disrupt peace, the administration will take stern action. on this, Mamata Banerjee said that the “BJP should not do politics using CBI, ED and foment riots. She also urged members of the Muslim community to peacefully take out their procession during Muharram.” The state government told the court that it has allowed immersion of Durga idols on Vijaya Dashami day till 10 pm to ensure law and order.

