Calcutta High Court asks Narada News chief Mathew Samuel to file affidavit detailing events

Kolkata, September 16: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Narada News chief Mathew Samuel to file an affidavit detailing all the events leading to the news portal’s sting operation in which persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders are shown to be purportedly taking money, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Observing that the sting tapes are only the climax of a story, a division bench comprising acting Chief Justice G. C. Gupta and Justice A. Banerjee directed Samuel to submit before the court in affidavit form the full story leading to the tapes showing the persons purportedly taking money.

The bench directed Samuel to submit the affidavit by November four, when the matter would be taken up for hearing again.

The high court had sent the Narada sting tapes to Chandigarh CFSL after its counterpart in Hyderabad had expressed its inability to analyse the genuineness of the recordings.

Samuel had claimed that the alleged sting operation had been recorded using an iPhone, transferred to a laptop and then to a pendrive, all of which were sent by the high court to CFSL, Chandigarh for examination of the genuineness of the recordings.

The court had directed the CFSL to analyse the tapes on the basis of a PIL urging the court to find out the genuineness of the sting tapes and a follow up investigation into the matter.