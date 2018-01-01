Calcutta High Court judge ignores Supreme Court summons

CS Karnan, the Calcutta High Court judge, has written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar and other judges of the Constitution Bench, seeking compensation of Rs 14 crore for ‘disturbing his mind and insulting him in public’.

