Calcutta High Court orders forensic test on Narada sting tapes

Kolkata, April 29: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a forensic test on the Narada TV sting tapes.

A bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice A. Banerjee passed the order while hearing public interest litigations seeking probe by an independent agency into the sting that allegedly caught several Trinamool Congress leaders taking bribes.

The Trinamool claimed the tapes were doctored, but opposed the opposition demand for scientific tests on the tapes released in March.