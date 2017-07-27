Calcutta Medical Research Institute successfully treats a young man with Moyamoya disease

Kolkata, Jul 27: The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) successfully treated a young man with Moyamoya disease.

Dr.Rudrajit Kanjilal, who led an entire medical team himself in order to save the patient, today said, ‘ It is a rare cerebrovascular disorder which has been considered completely incurable so far.

‘ Dr Kanjilal, Senior Neuro-surgeon at CMRI has treated one of the rare cases of Moyamoya in the city.

Somedays ago, a patient was orginially admitted under his colleague at BM Birla Heart Research Institute.

There was a clinical suspicion that he might be harbouring the dreaded Moyamoya disease.

The patient was blind and had a history of multiple admissions in different hospitals and nursing homes in a neighbouring country.

In addition to that, he had medical setback of limb paralysis as well as chronic bursting headache like migrane which eventually made him blind.

Dr Kanjilal’s neurological colleague wanted to do digital substraction angiogram: the go-standard investigation on the patient, which ultimately identified the diagnosis of Moyamoya disease.

The patient was also diabetic and hypertensive.

He was only 27 years, so the team of best neuro-surgeons decided to go for surgical intervention.

Surgical revascularization procedure was the only way to save the patient.

The surgical procedure of choice is called EDAMS.

This was one of a kind operation done for the first time at CMRI.

EDAMS is actually an indirect method, usage of a combination of two procedures called encephalo-duro-arterio-synangiosis (EDAS) and encephalo-myo-synangiosis (EMS) .

Owing to no perception of light and complete prior blindlness, initially, Dr.

Kanjilal was not keen on operation.

However, post consultation with the relatives of the patient, the doctors decided to opt for the operation.

They used the above mentioned EDAMS process microscope and the patient did quite well.

The entire operation took about 3 hrs as an indirect revascularization of the brain was also conducted by undergoing STAMCA bypass.

STAMCA is actually known as superficial temporal artery-middle cerebral artery which is done through direct revascularization method leading to immediate improvement of symptoms.

After having a good recovery, the patient immediately regained consciousness and was able to walk on the 3rd day, post operation.

Then, thereafter, he was dischaged and went back home to his original country.

Within three months he regained vision, he had perception of light and could count fingers three feet away.