California girl gives food towards a homeless man

September 13, 2016 | By :

California,Sept13:A California girl named Ella has won millions of hearts after a video of her kindness towards a homeless man went viral.

Posted on Facebook on September 1 by Ella’s father, the clip has over 42 million views now and shows the little girl walking out of a restaurant with her plate of food and offering it to a homeless man sitting outside.

The footage has been captured by Ella’s proud dad Eddie Scott. “My baby girl Ella learned an important lesson today – Help those less fortunate than you!! So proud of my girl,” he wrote on Facebook.

The video captures dad Eddie encouraging Ella to go ahead and offer her steak and potatoes to the man outside. She does so and comes back into the restaurant looking extremely pleased with herself.

“Ella, you’re amazing. I think you just made his day. I think you just made his week. How does that make you feel?” her dad asks her.

“I like it,” she says with cutest smile ever.

Chances are you will smile too after watching this video. And don’t be surprised if you tear up a little too. It’s totally alright.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Unsatisfied with food offered by Railways? Dial 138 or Tweet @IRCATERING
Soon NHAI toll plazas to have food and beverage kiosks
Homeless denied night shelters for not having Aadhar cards: SC pulls up Centre, UP govt
Satellite photographs of deadly wildfires on Earth in 2017
GM doubles its self-driving unit, test fleet in three months in California
Minor girl allegedly gangraped by her school director and teacher in Sikar’s Ajeetgarh , forced to undergo abortion
Top