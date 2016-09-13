California girl gives food towards a homeless man

California,Sept13:A California girl named Ella has won millions of hearts after a video of her kindness towards a homeless man went viral.

Posted on Facebook on September 1 by Ella’s father, the clip has over 42 million views now and shows the little girl walking out of a restaurant with her plate of food and offering it to a homeless man sitting outside.

The footage has been captured by Ella’s proud dad Eddie Scott. “My baby girl Ella learned an important lesson today – Help those less fortunate than you!! So proud of my girl,” he wrote on Facebook.

The video captures dad Eddie encouraging Ella to go ahead and offer her steak and potatoes to the man outside. She does so and comes back into the restaurant looking extremely pleased with herself.

“Ella, you’re amazing. I think you just made his day. I think you just made his week. How does that make you feel?” her dad asks her.

“I like it,” she says with cutest smile ever.

Chances are you will smile too after watching this video. And don’t be surprised if you tear up a little too. It’s totally alright.