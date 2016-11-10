California voters to reject condom rule for being in porn

California,Nov10:California rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have required condom use in the pornography industry. The state’s Proposition 60 was defeated by about 54% to 46%.

The ballot measure represented a struggle between the industry’s argument for free speech rights and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s argument that porn typically shows young people “that the only kind of sex that’s hot is unsafe sex,” NPR reports.

Prop 60 would also have required pornographic filmmakers to get state health licenses, pay for exams and vaccines related to STIs and be held liable for violations. California’s earlier backlash to HIV outbreaks in the porn industry has already pushed some producers to seek out filming locations in other locales, like Miami Beach and Las Vegas.

Analysis by the California secretary of state’s office suggested that if passed, Prop 60 could cost millions or tens of millions in lost tax revenue for state and local government. It might have also saved the state money some health and human services dollars.

Supporters of Prop 60 are estimated to have outspent its opponents 9 to 1.