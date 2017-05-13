California Walnut Commission to participate in INC World Nut & Dried Fruit Congress in Chennai.

New Delhi, May 13: California Walnut Commission is all set to be a part of the largest annual congress hosted by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC) first time ever in Chennai, India from May 19-21, 2017.

INC-Congress will proviINC-Congress environment for participants to learn, network and share knowledge and experiences in the nut and dried fruit space. It will witness an International gathering of thought leaders and influencers from the industry that includes food professionals, suppliers, traders and buyers.

The key highlight of the congress will be a panel discussion on walnuts, with the global leaders sharing insights about the industry. The discussion will feature a power packed panel of visionary keynote speakers that include Zhou Jinkui, Fen Zhou Yu Yuan Native Produce Corp. Ltd., China, John Aguiar, Mariani Nut Company, U.S.A., Siegfried Von Gehr, Alster Ltd., Chile and Raju Bhatia, California Agri Nuts Corp., India with Cheng Hung Kay, CHK Trading Co., Ltd. Hong Kong, China as the Chair.

It will delve into an in-depth discussion of the growth strategies of walnuts in key markets such as China, U.S.A, Chile and India. The discussion will also focus on the global scenario of the industry including updates on nutrition research studies on health, marketing strategies, industry statistics, crop forecasts, supply, consumption, market dynamics, challenges, future projection and scientific food safety and regulations.

“The INC Annual Congress is an extremely important platform, it not only gives an insight on what is happening around the world in the nut and dried fruit industry but is also a great nexus for meeting new people. India is a big player in this industry and being able to showcase the walnut scenario on a global platform is a wonderful opportunity. I am really excited to witness the leaders from the industry coming together to share knowledge about their respective markets,” said California Walnut Commission, Keith Sunderlal, India Representative. ANI