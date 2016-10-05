Call centres outside Mumbai scammed US citizens, employees booked

Mumbai, Oct 05: In a major raid, over 500 employees of some call centres were detained for allegedly threatening the US citizens and siphoning off their money in Mira Road area in Thane district, Maharashtra, the police said today.

The raid was carried out by over 200 police personnel, mostly from the Crime Branch, late last night and continued into the wee hours of today, they said.

Those apprehended operated from call centres in the Mira Road locality, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Thane Rural Police, and posed as officials of US tax department, which is equivalent to the income tax department in India, the police said.

They would call up the US citizens and demand their financial and bank details, allegedly threatening them with dire consequences if they failed to comply, including legal action. After obtaining the requisite details from the American citizens, these call centre employees would siphon off money from their accounts, the police said, adding that the daily turnover of such dealings was estimated to be over Rs 1 crore.

Based on complaints received, the police kept a tab on the call centre employees and subsequently raided their premises late last night. The process of registering offences in the matter was on, the police said. Further details of the racket were awaited.