They call him Khan. Dr Shah Rukh Khan

Hyderabad, Dec 26: The name’s Khan. Dr Shah Rukh Khan.

The Bollywood superstar received an honorary doctorate at the sixth convocation of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) in Hyderabad on Monday.

President Pranab Mukherjee conferred the degree. Along with the actor, Rekhta Foundation founder Rajiv Saraf will also be given an honorary doctorate for their extraordinary contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and the culture. Nearly 2,885 graduates and post-graduates as well as 276 MPhil and PhD students will be awarded degrees on the occasion.