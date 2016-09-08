Calvin Harris regrets having tweeted harshly about Taylor Swift, says he snapped under pressure

Washington D.C., September 8: Looks like there’s no more bitterness from Taylor Swift from Calvin Harris’ side as he recently admitted that he regrets having tweeted harshly about her after their breakup earlier this year.

The Scottish DJ, in an interview with British GQ, shared his feelings why he should not have tweeted against the 26-year-old pop-star, who he was in a relationship with for more than a year, reports Us magazine.

“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense,” the 32-year-old DJ said.

The magazine, which honored him at its ‘2016 Men of the Year Awards’, released the interview shortly after news of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s split came out.

Earlier this year, in defense to the Swift-team’s remark which claimed that the ‘Love Story’ singer wrote the lyrics to his hit song, ‘This is what you came for’, Harris took to social media to lash out his unhappiness.

“I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym.

Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though. I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he tweeted.

The breakup must have taken a huge toll on the singer at the time as, besides, he could not help digging up the long buried hatchet between Swift and Katy Perry. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it,” he tweeted back then.

Harris expressed regret over what he calls a completely “wrong instinct” and “a result of me succumbing to pressure.”

“I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled,” the singer told GQ, adding, “It felt like things were piling on top of me, and that was when I snapped. I’m not good at being a celebrity, but when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I’m a positive guy.