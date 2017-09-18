Came to clean, but not a bit to be found: Union Minister Kannanthanam cleans waste provided by his officials

New Delhi, September 18: Garbage was spread in front of India Gate for Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam, Union Minister of State for Tourism, as he himself wanted to clean the area.

The dramatic incident took place when minister came over the place to clean in accordance with ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ movement. Following the incident, social media has came up with many trolls against the minister.

Kannanthanam, who came to pose for the camera by trying to cleaning the area, couldn’t find any waste in the place. Thereby, volunteers and senior officials of the office of the minister, disposed ice cream cups, panmasala packets, water bottles and other waste materials in India Gate area.

Then minister started removing the waste materials one by one. But the locals couldn’t understand anything with all these sights. Many who came to see the cleanliness drive, couldn’t recognise the minister. Later after enquiring, they came to know that it was the Union Minister.

Minister engaged in asking whereabouts to the street vendors nearby. He advised the shopkeeper and their customers regarding the importance of waste management.

He told that India Gate premises are cleaned regularly, still there is scope for improvement. India Gate is one among the 15 tourism sectors selected as part of the Swachh Bharat mission.

Hearing the message that minister will arrive the place, employees had already kept the area clean and tidy. That is the reason he couldn’t find any waste material around to clean.