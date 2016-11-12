Cameras catch Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav with girl friends, who were out for a movie

Mumbai, November 11: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s son is grown and became a big boy now. Last night, he was caught by paparazzies, while he and his girl friends were on a movie date.

The young chap loves to party and like to spend time with his friends in the party or movies. He is also the favorite of the paparazzies. But Aarav proved a different boy and he himself calmed down his girl friends and moved just like the pro towards his car. It’s hard to spot Aarav with his friends, but he also loves enjoying with his parents too.

Generally, star kids like to hide behind their hand, not showing face, whenever they coincidentally get associated with media persons.

It seems that being the part of Bollywood industry, he knows how to deal with the shutterbugs. We must say Akshay Kumar’s son is so smart. He had learned both the tricks of being the B-town star kid, firstly he worked on himself and secondly he knows how to face the shutterbugs. That so great! Can’t wait to see him on big screens.

Twinkle Khanna is so proud of her son and confessed that he is the best gift she ever got in his life. Aarav also the first degree black belt in Kudo too.