Cameron Diaz dubs her married life as `double-edged sword`

Melbourne, May 6: Actress Cameron Diaz has recently opened up about her married life to Benji Madden, branding it as a “double- edged sword.”

During her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the 43-year-old actress revealed that her favourite thing about being married was that she got to learn so much about her herself, adding that she would have not been aware of all these things without her husband’s help, News.com.au reports.

However, talking about the worst thing of her wedded state, the ‘Sex Tape’ actress said, “Well, I learned all these things about myself that I wish I didn’t know. And I wouldn’t have learned them if I didn’t get married. So it is like this “double-edged-sword”. But I am so grateful for it.”

Diaz appeared on the television show to promote her second book titled ‘The Longevity Book,’ which is a follow-up to ‘The Body Book,’ released in 2013.