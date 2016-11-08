‘They can find 3000 condoms but not a missing JNU student’- Kanhaiya Kumar against Modi Government

New Delhi, Nov 08: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar has made a blistering attack on the Narendra modi government, saying that it can find 3000 condoms but can’t locate a missing student of the university.

Kumar’s statement has given a fresh boost to the ongoing protest by the JNU students against the authorities’ failure to trace a missing student Najeeb Ahmed.

According to the NDTV, Kumar made the verbal attack on the Centre during the launch of his book, “From Bihar to Tihar”.

Kumar, who was lodged in Tihar Central Jail for sometime as an accused in a sedition case, took a dig at the government, saying, “They had such intelligence, they could count the number of condoms that were being used in JNU but they can’t use that intelligence to find out where is Najeeb after so many days.”

Kumar had apparently made a reference to BJP lawmaker Gyandev Ahuja, who had in February said that at least 3000 condoms are used in JNU everyday by the students living in its campus.

“In JNU daily you find 3,000 beer cans and bottles, 2,000 Indian liquor bottles, 10,000 cigarette butts, 4,000 beedis, 50,000 bone pieces, 2,000 wrappers of chips, 3,000 used condoms and 500 abortion injections,” the BJP lawmaker had said.

The JNU students had been on the warpath since Najeeb Ahmed went missing on October 14 following a brawl in his hostel.

The Left-linked All India Students Association has alleged that before he vanished, Ahmed was beaten up by activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is linked to the ruling BJP.

The ABVP has, however, denied any involvement in his disappearance.

Over the weekend, hundreds of students holding a protest near Delhi’s India Gate were detained by the police. Najeeb Ahmed’s mother was manhandled and detained as well.