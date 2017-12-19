Can mobile phone radiations really cause cancer?

New York/USA, Dec 19: Time and again, we’ve been told to avoid placing our cell phones too close to our body, particularly while sleeping. More often than not, the reason given to us is the harmful impact of technological radiation on our brain and other organs. But in real terms, is this harmful enough to cause cancer, as told to us?

While mobile phones have existed for several years, stories of its increasingly detrimental impact have surfaced more in the past decade, and rightly so, as the usage, too, have significantly shot up. While, in theory, phones shouldn’t give you cancer, research continues to be carried out in this regard.

An article which appeared on The Verge takes up this matter with Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health and an expert in phone radiation, who suggested that while the findings have not been concrete enough to conclude anything specific, statistics do indicate potential risk.

It could be noted that while radiation from phones could cause harm, it does not classify as “ionising” radiation, which has the power to damage your DNA and can lead to cancer. Phones emit a much lower energy radiation which is considered to be “non-ionising.”

However, whether it could still react with the body in some other way that might lead to problems from long-term exposure is a question that remains unanswered.

Nevertheless, asserting caution can do no harm, and hence, must be done when required. As they say, prevention is indeed better than cure. (ANI)