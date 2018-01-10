Can pornography aid good governance?

| By : Web Desk

London, January 10: Why would a government entity require an internet connection; access news, to disseminate information to the masses; to archive the government data? The internet can assist the parliamentarians in myriad ways and to access porn would be your last guess. But as appalling it is; this is what happened in the UK parliament.

Over 24000 attempts were made by the UK parliament employees to access porn sites from the government network since the general election. The MPs, peers, and other staff accessed pornography 24,473 times to be exact, from the devices connected to the parliamentary network. The number of attempts made per day on an average is 160.

The data was divulged when the Press Association filed a freedom of information (FoI) request. The data also reveals that the attempts to access porn content was highest in the month of September, 9,467 requests from both the Houses of Lords and Commons.

The more shocking fact is that the number of attempts to access porn was relatively less in 2017. In 2016, a whopping 113,208 attempts to access porn was denied by the parliamentary filtering system and the figure was 213,020 in 2015.