You can Pre-Book Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from today on Flipkart

New Delhi, Sep 29: E-tailer Flipkart on Wednesday announced it will open the pre-booking of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from from today, September 29 at 23:59 hours from the company’s website.

iPhone 7 features breakthrough new camera systems, the best battery life ever in an iPhone and water and dust resistance. The device also has a dual core processor with GPU that is up to two times faster.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available for sale in India from October 7.

Coming in silver, gold, rose gold and the new black finish (jet black), iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB models, starting at Rs 60,000.

Here is some things you need to know:

The E-commerce major Flipkart has partnered tech giant Apple to sell the latest edition of iPhone on its platform from October 7.

This is the first time that Apple has collaborated with an e-commerce company in India to sell a new iPhone version.

Customers can pre-order the phones from Thursday, September 29 at 23:59 hours from the company’s website, it added.

Unveiled earlier this month, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus would be available in India at a starting price of Rs 60,000.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants in silver, gold and rose gold colours. The new jet black colour variant will come only in 128GB and 256GB variants.

While the 32GB phone will be available for Rs 60,000, the pricing of the other models has not been disclosed.

iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch display with 3D touch, while iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch Retina HD display with 3D touch. Both the smartphones are powered by a new quad-core Apple A10 Fusion processor, which it claims is 40 per cent faster than the previous generation.

The iOS 10-powered iPhone 7 sports a 12MP iSight camera and 4K video recording. The iPhone 7 Plus has dual 12MP rear cameras — one wide-angle and a telephoto lens.

Both iPhones have a similar 7MP Facetime camera, which is bumped up from 5MP on the iPhone 6S. The handsets come with IP67 rating, signifying the fact that it is water and dust resistant, a first for the Apple smartphone.