Can we saw Jackie Chan in ‘The Nut Job 2’ ?

London, July 06: Jackie Chan has been cast in The Nut Job 2, the follow-up to the 2014 indie animated hit that Open Road Films will release in May 2017.

As per the report on deadline.com He will play Mr. Feng, the highly territorial leader of a gang of city mice.

Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl and Maya Rudolph are already in the voice cast. Cal Brunker is directing the script by Scott Bindley and Bob Barlen & Brunker.

The sequel follows the adventures of Surly Squirrel when the evil mayor of Oakton decides to bulldoze Liberty Park and build a dangerous amusement park in its place.

Surly and his ragtag group of animal friends need to band together to save their home, defeat the mayor, and take back the park.

The first Nut Job opened to $19.4 million when it bowed in January 2014. The family pic went onto gross $64.2M domestically and $120.8M worldwide, the biggest box office opening ever for an independent animated film.

Open Road will distribute The Nut Job 2 in U.S. theaters on May 19, 2017. The Weinstein Company holds sales rights worldwide except China and Korea.

ToonBox Entertainment, Redrover Co Ltd., Shanghai Hoongman Technology Co and Gulfstream Pictures are producing.