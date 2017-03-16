Canacona police arrest local for rape and murder of Irish backpacker

Margao/Canacona, March16: Canacona police on Wednesday arrested a local, 23-year-old Vikat Bhagat, a resident of Bhagatwada, Char rasta, Canacona, on charges of murdering Irish national, Danielle McLaughlin, whose body was found at an isolated spot at Deubaug, Canacona, on Tuesday morning.

Police are also interrogating three more persons, to verify their role in the crime.

Bhagat, police sources informed, is a history-sheeter. He, along with three other locals, were seen with the Irish woman at a shack located at Colomb, not very far from where her body was found.

Bhagat, police sources informed, has admitted to having raped the Irish woman after taking her to the isolated spot late Monday night. He then killed her using a broken beer bottle so as to silence her, in the belief that the killer’s identity wouldn’t be revealed.

Her body was found in a nude condition the next day, with injury marks on her head and face. TOI has photographs of McLaughlin but has chosen not to publish them yet.

During the course of our investigations, we learnt that Bhagat was seen moving with a foreigner, and so we zeroed in on him. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage obtained from the shack confirmed our suspicions, and we arrested him,” Dy SP Sammy Tavares, who is supervising the investigations, told TOI.

The clothes which the deceased was wearing were found packed in a bag near Bhagat’s house, police sources informed. The scooter belonging to the accused has also been attached by the police. The British passport belonging to the deceased has also been attached by the police.

Reports say McLaughlin is originally from Buncrana, Co Donegal. She left Ireland in February to go “backpacking around the world”. She spent her childhood in Buncrana, attending the local Scoil Mhuire secondary school, and later studied at a university in Liverpool.