Canada immigration site crashes after Donald Trump was declared President of America

New Delhi: After Donald Trump was declared the 45th American President, Canada’s main immigration website has witnessed temporary breakdowns many times. As the vote counting progressed and Donald Trump started marking his foot, and finally declared as the 45th US President, the Canadian site broke down.

When the users from United States, Canada and Asia, tried to access the website for various information like Citizenship and Immigration, Canada website showed internal server error reading “Service Unavailable.”

Many people, after speculating Trump’s victory, have been looking to emigrate to Canada from south of the border. The website provides people with ways of either living in the country or becoming a citizen.

Searches such as “move to Canada” peaked drastically during the night as the mystery of Donald Trump becoming the US President unfolded.

Donald Trump secured more than 270 votes which is half of the total number of electoral votes, becoming the 45th President of the United States.