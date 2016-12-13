Canadian artist makes life-size T-Rex entirely using 1,400 tan balloons

Toronto,Dec13:In the ninth episode of the video series “The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Made“, six-time, World Champion Balloon Artist Mark Verge talks about the incredible life-sized T-Rex skeleton that he create with over 1,400 tan colored balloons.

In June 2016, Verge created a fully-fleshed T-Rex for a clown-themed Geico commercial.

