Canadian-Indian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, appointed as UNICEF’s newest global Goodwill Ambassador

New Delhi,July17: Canadian-Indian YouTube sensation and comedian Lilly Singh, appointed as UNICEF’s newest global Goodwill Ambassador, said she will use her voice to support UNICEF’s mission of reaching every child.In her role as a Goodwill Ambassador, Lilly Singh will use her massive digital presence to engage children and youth and empower them to speak out about the challenges they face. “I will use my voice to support its mission of reaching every child. It’s time to stand for what your kids want and not society,” said Ms Singh.

Popularly known as Superwoman, the actress, comedian and author visited Madhya Pradesh to meet students at a state-run government school and youth residing in slums. “I chose Madhya Pradesh because I’ve never been there before and I didn’t just want to skim over the problems. I wanted to understand why they exist,” Ms Singh said.

During her field visit and interaction with young girls she realised that young girls lack knowledge about the internet as compared to their male counterparts. “It’s a huge resource and shocking that there is an inequality in access and understanding. I would like to make more videos in Hindi or with subtitles so my voice is far reaching,” she added.

When asked about the unusual choice of brand ambassador for UNICEF who are usually famous celebrities, India Representative Dr Yasmin Ali Haque told NDTV, “Lilly has over 11 million followers and we wanted her digital presence to have the far reaching effect and an interactive understanding about the gaps that need to be bridged.” Ms Singh, 28, is better known by her YouTube username Superwoman. Since beginning her channel in October 2010, her videos have received over 2 billion views, and her channel has over 11 million subscribers. She was born in Toronto to Indian parents who moved to Canada from Punjab.