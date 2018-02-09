Canadian Magazine charges men 26% more to reflect gender pay gap

Ottawa, February 09: A Canadian Magazine, Maclean’s will charge their men readers 26% more for a copy this month. According to reports, the latest issue of the magazine will sell for C$6.99 to women and C$8.81 to men and this move is to promote equal pay of men and women.

The editorial of this month’s issue of Maclean’s features an Australian university study called the Gender Pay Gap Bake Sale -which charged men more for cupcakes. The study was the an inspiration to the people behind Maclean’s to implement it.

According to surveys, their is a whopping difference of 26% in the average wage between full-time male worker and a full-time female worker across all jobs in Canada.

The initiative received mixed response on the social media.

Two covers with two different prices—one at $8.81, the other at our regular price of $6.99—to reflect the 26 per cent gap between full-time wages paid to men and women in Canada. Here's why Maclean's is doing this. #PayEquity — Maclean's Magazine (@macleans) February 8, 2018

I recall writing papers on #PayEquity in secondary school and yet here I am 25+ years later and the 26% difference really hasn’t changed. Thanks for prompting a conversation among Canadians. — Chris P (@cvprentice) February 8, 2018

Please note that the only ones disputing this are, in fact, those being stated as earning more. And those not commenting on it are those of us afraid of the backlash and threats from them. — Polly Hidalgo (@pollyhidalgo) February 8, 2018

Are you joking? — Analiz (@GoddessVenom) February 8, 2018

Please note that this is categorically untrue. — Severely Odd – (@SeverelyOdd) February 8, 2018

Well done. — damediana (@bea_beattie) February 8, 2018

The wage gap has little to do with discrimination, it’s mostly due to personal choice. If you feel a company isn’t paying you fairly then demand more money or find a different job. — Chuck Mackenzie (@donkeychucker2) February 8, 2018

Women earn less because of choices. Women work fewer hours, want a better life/work balance & tend 2 go to lower paying fields. There isn’t an economist in the world who take the WG seriously. You have lost all credibility as a publication. You’re liars. #FakeNews — RailRoaded (@RRoaded) February 8, 2018

the gender pay gap how many times and in how many ways must this be disproven before you will accept it is not real…good christ its a dead horse stop whipping it — MIke Larmour (@MIkeLarmour) February 8, 2018