Canadian Magazine charges men 26% more to reflect gender pay gap

February 9, 2018 | By :
Canadian Magazine charges men 26% more to reflect gender pay gap

Ottawa, February 09: A Canadian Magazine, Maclean’s will charge their men readers 26% more for a copy this month. According to reports, the latest issue of the magazine will sell for C$6.99 to women and C$8.81 to men and this move is to promote equal pay of men and women.

The editorial of this month’s issue of Maclean’s features an Australian university study called the Gender Pay Gap Bake Sale -which charged men more for cupcakes. The study was the an inspiration to the people behind Maclean’s to implement it.

According to surveys, their is a whopping difference of 26% in the average wage between full-time male worker and a full-time female worker across all jobs in Canada.

The initiative received mixed response on the social media.

Tags: ,
Related News
O Canada! | Canada makes national anthem gender-neutral
Gurdwaras in Canada ban entry of Indian officials: Some gurudwaras disassociating
Canadian Prime Minister celebrates Pongal
Researchers of University Of Waterloo invents new software with artificial intelligence to avoid road accidents 
‘Half-pipe’ radio telescope in Canada called chimes explores dark energy and the mysterious fast radio bursts
Government announced: India,Canada to jointly release  Diwali- themed postal stamps 
Top