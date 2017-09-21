Canadian MP Gerry Ritz refers to environment minister Catherine McKenna as “climate Barbie

A Canadian Conservative MP has apologised after referring to environment minister Catherine McKenna as “climate Barbie”.

Gerry Ritz made the comment on Twitter during an online exchange over a climate-change report.

The tweet provoked a furious response from Liberal MPs and others, and was later deleted.

Mr Ritz apologised, saying his comments were “not reflective of the role the minister plays”.

He had taken to Twitter following a report about targets set out in the Paris climate-change accord not being met by major industrialised nations.

I apologize for the use of Barbie, it is not reflective of the role the Minister plays — Gerry Ritz (@GerryRitzMP) September 20, 2017

In a reply to other Twitter users, he had written: “Has anyone told our climate Barbie!”

Mrs McKenna fired back: “Do you use that sexist language about your daughter, mother, sister?”

“We need more women in politics. Your sexist comments won’t stop us,” she added.