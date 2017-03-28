Canadian national untraceable from Maoist-hit forest region of tribal Bastar in Odisha border

RAIPUR, March28: A Canadian national is reportedly untraceable from the Maoist-hit forest region of tribal Bastar region close to the inter-state border of Odisha and Chhattisgarh – putting police in both the states on high alert. “I have spoken to Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister regarding the reported abduction of a Canadian national in Koraput district of Odisha,” external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

However, police in the border tribal Bastar region is also on alert following unconfirmed reports that the Canadian national John Schlazak might have come to Sukma. However, Bastar Inspector General of police Sounderraj P said no foreign national had registered about his presence in Bastar division. He said as of now there is no information about abduction from this region.