Canadian popstar Justin Bieber’s concert organizers asked to pay fine of Rs 2.77 crore

May 24, 2017
Mumbai,May24:Canadian popstar Justin Bieber’s concert in Mumbai is back in news for the wrong  reason.The entertainment department of the Thane district collectorate has sent a show-cause notice to its organisers for not providing complete information on sponsors and partners, and allowing more people than permitted to attend the show.

Aniruddha Ashtaputre, district information officer, said, “The company, in its affidavit submitted to us to seek permission for the event, did not mention any other partner or sponsor. We have sent a notice to Arjun Jain, MD of White Fox, the organiser, asking him why they should not be asked to pay Rs2.77-crore fine for this omission.”

The organisers have been given seven days file their reply.

“More than 7,000 people entered the stands without buying the tickets. The organisers should give us an account of this, failing which they will have to pay additional fine.”

