Canadian Prime Minister celebrates Pongal

| By : Web Desk

Ottawa/Canada], January 17: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday wished the Tamil community on the occasion of Pongal.

Taking to his Twitter handle Trudeau shared pictures celebrating the festival with the Tamil community of Canada and wishing luck on the day.

The Canadian Prime Minister was also seen donning the traditional Tamilian attire, with a white Dhoti, Yellow silk shirt and an angavastram.

“Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal! Had a great time celebrating Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal in Scarborough this evening,” Trudeau Tweeted.