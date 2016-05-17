Canadian prime minister to introduce transgender rights bill

Ottawa, May 17: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced in Montreal that he will introduce legislation “to ensure the full protection of transgender people” on Tuesday, which is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

“We must continue to demand true equality,” Xinhua quoted Trudeau as saying. “We must carry on the legacy of those who fought for justice by being bold and ambitious in our actions, and we must work diligently to close the gap between our principles and our reality.”

The details of the proposed legislation have not yet been revealed.

Trudeau made the announcement while he received the Laurent-McCutcheon Award in Montreal.

The award, named after the pioneer in the fight against homophobia who served as president of the Montreal hotline Gai Écoute from 1982 until 2013, is handed out annually by Fondation Emergence to recognise a significant contribution to the fight against anti-LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) prejudice.

The award highlights Trudeau’s continued support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals in Quebec and across Canada.