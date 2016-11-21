Canadian rapper Drake wins first ever American Music awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 :Canadian rapper Drake won his first ever American Music Awards on Sunday and former One Direction boy band member Zayn was voted best new artist.

Drake, 30, who got a leading 13 nominations, took home the awards for best rap/hip-hop artists and album for his best-selling “Views”, which earlier this year became the first album to earn one billion streams on Apple Music.

“For our genre, I like to keep things exciting and keep making music… more like this is coming soon,” Drake said, accepting the award.

He was overwhelmed after winning his second award roughly an hour later, for favorite rap/hip-hop artist. He also won favorite song, rap/hip-hop for “Hotline Bling.”

He had already broken a 32-year record for the most AMA nominations with 13 noms, beating Michael Jackson’s previous high mark of 11 from 1984. Drake was nominated in categories including artist of the year, favorite male artist, favorite album, favorite rap artist, favorite rap song and favorite R&B song, among others.

In years past, Drake has been nominated a total of 22 times, twice in 2015, twice in 2014, three times in 2012 and twice in 2010, but it wasn’t until this year that his fans finally pulled through to get Drizzy the win.