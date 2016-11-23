Canadian singer Justin Beiber punches fan as he arrives for concert in Barcelona

Barcelona,Nov23:The Canadian superstar was caught on camera on Tuesday, November 22, punching a fan in the face as he arrived at his concert in Barcelona.

The video obtained by TMZ appears to show Bieber lashing out at the young man who was trying to touch him through the open window of his chauffeur driven car.

Bieber clearly didn’t like having his space invaded and jabbed his arm out of the window, with his fist balled, and connected with the fan’s face.

As the car continued moving and rolled past, the man touched his mouth to reveal blood pouring from his lip and was heard saying in Spanish: “He just punched me…I touched his face like this and he went, boom!”

He then showed his injury to a group of girls standing nearby, who looked shocked to see he was bleeding.

Bieber’s Purpose tour hasn’t been without drama. As Us Weekly previously reported during his performance in Manchester, England on October 23 he stormed off stage midshow after asking fans to stop screaming.

Days before that during a concert in Birmingham, England he reprimanded the crowds, saying “Screaming is just so obnoxious.”

He then wrote an open letter on Twitter explaining his actions, but later deleted it.

“People tend to want to shut you down. What I mean by that is … people try to twist things, some people don’t want to listen,” he wrote on October 30. “But I simply feel like, if I didn’t use this platform to say how I truly feel, and if I didn’t use this platform to be the man that I know I am, and speak from what’s in my heart, then I’m doing myself injustice, and I’m not doing anybody in this audience any justice.”