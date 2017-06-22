Canadian woman demands to see a “white” doctor after having refused to get her ill son treated by “Paki doctors”

Montreal,June22:While Canada has been lauded for its multiculturality and openness towards people from all religions, it seems racial attacks aren’t as uncommon in the country as one would expect. A video of a Canadian woman demanding to see a “white” doctor who “speaks perfect English” is going viral for all the wrong reasons. The woman’s statements caught on camera has caused a stir in a clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, when she refused to get her ill son treated by “Paki doctors”.

Other patients waiting at the clinic protested against the woman’s obnoxious remarks and one such visitor filmed the entire incident on his mobile. Hitesh Bhardwaj, the man who filmed the video, said he did so out of a sense of responsibility.

The footage shows the aggressive woman repeatedly asking to see a doctor who “doesn’t have brown teeth”. When several others asked her to go to a hospital instead, she answered, “They only have brown doctors.”

As one of the other patients decided to confront the woman and slammed her for being “rude and racist”, the Canadian woman tried to play the victim card. In the video, she can be seen saying, “You’re brown, you’re brown. You’re all attacking me because I’m white.”

Watch video here

According to a report by the Star, “The Canadian Medical Association, meanwhile, said that ‘racism has no place in Canada nor in our health-care system.’”

The association’s president, Dr Granger Avery, said in a statement said, “Part of Canada’s strength is our multicultural history and makeup.”