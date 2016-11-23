Cannabis Possession: Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie arrested

London, Nov 23: Rocco Ritchie, son of singer Madonna and filmmaker Guy Ritchie, has been arrested for possessing cannabis.

The 16-year-old was allegedly caught with the drug in his rucksack in Primrose Hill, north London, after neighbours called police when they spotted him “smoking or doing drugs” in the area, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Rocco has become a well-known figure in the neighbourhood and not for the right reasons. He’s been repeatedly seen acting suspiciously,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“This incident was the final straw. Local residents are fed up with him acting in this manner and called the police,” the source added.

According to sources, Rocco was sitting on a wall with a friend when police approached them and the officials noticed traces of cannabis on his clothes.

“A 16-year-old has been arrested for possession of cannabis. He was bailed and dealt with by Camden Borough’s Youth Offending Team,” a Scotland Yard spokesman said.

He is said to have been dealt with under the Triage system, which aims to ensure young people who are arrested for low level offences for the first time are diverted out of the criminal justice system with the use of restorative practice.

As a result, it is not thought that he will get a criminal record but may have to attend a number of workshops.

This comes just months after Rocco was caught in a bitter custody battle between his parents.

–IANS