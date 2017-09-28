Cannot blame previous government for today’s economic state: Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi, September 28: Even though the Narendra Modi government affirming that the Indian economy is growing fast in world, Yashwant Sinha did not change from his criticism of the current regime. According to reliable sources, Yashwant Sinha said that India is in a state of economic mess.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha further said that “We cannot blame the previous governments as we got the full opportunity in our term. People want to get employed but everyone is grieving that there are no jobs.”

Hum isse pehli ki sarkaar ko dosh nahi de sakte kyunki humein pura mauka mila hai: Yashwant Sinha pic.twitter.com/UDBbroyE9A — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2017

Yashwant Sinha accepted that he fully supported the Goods and Services Tax but he said that it was not implemented correctly. Yashwant Singh said that “I was in full support of the GST but its implementation has been a problem. GST after demonetization was like giving two shocks one after the other.”

Criticising the government for demonetisation, he said the decision was taken at the wrong time when the economic situation was not in a good shape. He added that “Things might be better at a later stage but the situation right now is not good and in the long run we are all dead.”

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on Wednesday defended the government saying that the world acknowledges that India is the fastest growing economy. Rajnath Singh said that “Our image at the international level is very strong,” Rajnath had said.

Jayant Sinha who is the son of Yashwant Sinha also supported the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government stating that the robust new economy created by the government will power long-term growth and provide jobs for the creation of New India.